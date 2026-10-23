Why's 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega taking a break from TV?

Ortega, who started her career in the early 2010s with shows like Jane the Virgin and Stuck in the Middle, has been a part of several films and TV shows.

She said, "I was bouncing from show to show as a kid, this to this, and I want to leave time for new things."

The 24-year-old actor also confessed earlier this year that she went "all day" without eating or drinking on set as a child star.