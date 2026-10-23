Why's 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega taking a break from TV?
What's the story
Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix's Wednesday, has announced her intention to take a break from television after the series concludes. In a recent interview on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, she revealed that she hasn't had many discussions about future franchises and is open to new opportunities. "I think after Wednesday, I'll probably be off the TV for a while," she said.
Career path
'I was bouncing from show to show as a kid'
Ortega, who started her career in the early 2010s with shows like Jane the Virgin and Stuck in the Middle, has been a part of several films and TV shows.
She said, "I was bouncing from show to show as a kid, this to this, and I want to leave time for new things."
The 24-year-old actor also confessed earlier this year that she went "all day" without eating or drinking on set as a child star.
Series continuation
'Wednesday' Season 3
The third season of Wednesday, which will premiere in 2027, sees Ortega reprising her role as the Addams family's gothic daughter.
She stars alongside Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).
Netflix announced in February that production for Season 3 had begun, with Ortega's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Winona Ryder joining the cast along with Eva Green.
However, the streamer revealed in September that production on the third season had "met its grave" aka concluded.
Career decisions
Ortega left 'Scream' franchise after Melissa Barrera was fired
Ortega has been open about her struggles in the entertainment industry, including almost quitting acting before landing her role on You.
She also left the Scream franchise after starring in 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI.
In a 2025 interview with The Cut, she revealed that she exited the horror film series because her on-screen sister Melissa Barrera was fired for supporting Palestine amid conflict with Israel.