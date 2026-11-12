Jenner sued by housekeeper alleging dog bite and closet confinement
Kylie Jenner is being sued by her former housekeeper, Dinora Cabria Amaya, who says she was bitten by Jenner's dog and locked in a closet for more than an hour.
Amaya claims these incidents left her with "substantial fear, anxiety, humiliation, and emotional distress."
The lawsuit was filed last week in Los Angeles.
Amaya alleges Jenner ignored safety complaints
Amaya also alleges she was fired after raising concerns about safety issues at work, including a pepper spray incident and the dog bite.
She says her complaints were ignored and her workload got heavier instead.
Jenner's lawyer has called the lawsuit "It's clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday," and says it's just for publicity, while Amaya's side insists they have evidence.
This is not the first time Jenner has faced accusations from staff about working conditions.