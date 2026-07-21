Jennifer Winget shares dreamy wedding photos with William Ishmael
What's the story
Television actor Jennifer Winget recently tied the knot with William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in West Wales, UK. The couple exchanged vows on July 16 and shared their first official pictures on Instagram. Now, Winget has shared new images from the event, taken by photographer Katy Tainton, that capture Winget's joy and emotional moments during the ceremony.
Bridal look
Winget's bridal look
Winget wore a custom white wedding gown with a structured corset bodice and sweetheart neckline.
The bodice was intricately embroidered with floral designs that flowed toward the waist.
The voluminous layered tulle skirt gave her a fairytale-like silhouette.
She completed her look with a long cathedral-style veil, which had their wedding date, July 16, and their names 'Will' and 'Jen' embroidered on it.
Groom's look
Who is Winget's husband, Ishmael?
Ishmael complemented Winget's bridal look in a classic navy-blue three-piece suit with a cream waistcoat and tie.
He is reportedly a finance professional based in Singapore, working in global financial markets.
His LinkedIn profile lists him as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group since 2022.
Past relationships
Winget was previously married to Karan Singh Grover
Before marrying Ishmael, Winget was married to actor Karan Singh Grover.
The former couple met on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye and tied the knot in April 2012. However, they separated in 2014.
Grover later ended up marrying actor Bipasha Basu in 2016.