'Mormon Wives's Jessi Draper supports Taylor Frankie in court filing

Jessi Draper, a cast member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives , has filed an affidavit in support of her co-star Taylor Frankie Paul amid her ongoing legal dispute with Dakota Mortensen. Court documents obtained by People reveal that Draper's declaration was filed on Wednesday (April 29) in support of Paul's request for a protective order against Mortensen.

Court proceedings Paul, Mortensen to appear in court on Thursday Paul, 31, and Mortensen, 33, are scheduled to appear in a Utah court on Thursday for a hearing regarding their competing protective order filings and the custody arrangement for their two-year-old son Ever. This will be their first public appearance together since multiple domestic violence investigations were launched against them earlier this year.

Legal battle Bitter legal battle between the two The past two months have seen a bitter legal battle between Paul and Mortensen, with both accusing each other of domestic violence. Paul has alleged stalking and physical assault by Mortensen, while Mortensen has submitted photographs of injuries he claims to have sustained during altercations with her. In February, the Draper City Police Department and the West Jordan Police Department opened domestic violence cases involving them.

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Legal outcome Charges against Paul dropped in April Despite the domestic violence allegations, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office and Draper City Prosecutor declined to file charges against Paul in April. They cited "insufficient evidence" to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. Meanwhile, Mortensen had sought a protective order against Paul while the police investigation was ongoing. She later filed a protective order against him as well.

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