Jessica Chastain's 'Savant' to finally release in 2027
What's the story
Apple TV has rescheduled its thriller series, The Savant, to Spring 2027, reported Deadline. The show stars Jessica Chastain as an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups to thwart domestic extremists. The decision comes a year after the streamer postponed the show's premiere due to concerns about its sensitive content and imagery.
Release challenges
'The Savant' was postponed days before its premiere
The Savant was initially scheduled for a September 26, 2025 release but was postponed just three days before its premiere.
Apple TV cited concerns over the show's storyline, which involves preventing extremist attacks and features imagery such as sniper attacks that could be triggering.
This decision came shortly after the assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, leading to speculation about whether the series would ever be released.
Future prospects
'The Savant' will be eligible for 2027 Emmys
Despite the initial skepticism, Apple TV had earlier confirmed that The Savant is delayed but not canceled.
The rescheduled release date will allow the series to qualify for the 2027 Emmys.
The show is produced by Fifth Season and Anonymous Content, with Melissa James Gibson as writer/executive producer/showrunner.
Matthew Heineman directs and executive produces alongside Chastain and Kelly Carmichael via Freckle Films.
Cast details
Cast and crew of 'The Savant'
The Savant boasts a star-studded cast including Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, Michael Patrick Thornton, and guest star Pablo Schreiber.
James Badge Dale plays a major recurring role in the series.
David Levine and Garrett Kemble are executive producers for Anonymous Content, while Stanley serves as a consultant.