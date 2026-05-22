Jessie J is now cancer-free: 'Sobbed for hours'
What's the story
Jessie J has announced she is officially cancer-free after a year-long battle with breast cancer. The news was shared through a social media post where she expressed her relief and gratitude. "RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE!!" the singer wrote in the caption of her post, adding that she "sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year."
Health updates
The singer took fans along her health journey
The news comes months after the singer bravely opened up about her cancer battle and took fans along on her health journey. Besides sharing updates, she also addressed the emotional "lows and highs" she experienced during treatment. The 38-year-old first revealed her cancer diagnosis in June 2025. At the time, the singer admitted, "I wanted to share it with my fans and the people that care about me."
Performance comeback
Jessie returned to the stage after 2 surgeries
After undergoing a second surgery, Jessie returned to the stage in September. It was an emotional moment as it marked her two-year-old son's first live performance experience. "I'm just so grateful to be here, you have no idea how grateful I am to see so many of you singing along after all these years," she said at BBC Radio 2 In the Park festival in Essex.
Song reflection
'Living My Best Life' closely tied to cancer journey
Jessie also reflected on her song Living My Best Life and how closely it was tied to her cancer journey. "Some of you may know it, some of you may not know it, but what this song's about, I was diagnosed literally two weeks before this song was released," she had said. The singer released Don't Tease Me With a Good Time in November, her first album in eight years since parting ways with Republic Records.