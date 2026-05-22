Jessie J is now cancer-free: 'Sobbed for hours'

Jessie J has announced she is officially cancer-free after a year-long battle with breast cancer. The news was shared through a social media post where she expressed her relief and gratitude. "RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE!!" the singer wrote in the caption of her post, adding that she "sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year."

Health updates The singer took fans along her health journey The news comes months after the singer bravely opened up about her cancer battle and took fans along on her health journey. Besides sharing updates, she also addressed the emotional "lows and highs" she experienced during treatment. The 38-year-old first revealed her cancer diagnosis in June 2025. At the time, the singer admitted, "I wanted to share it with my fans and the people that care about me."

Performance comeback Jessie returned to the stage after 2 surgeries After undergoing a second surgery, Jessie returned to the stage in September. It was an emotional moment as it marked her two-year-old son's first live performance experience. "I'm just so grateful to be here, you have no idea how grateful I am to see so many of you singing along after all these years," she said at BBC Radio 2 In the Park festival in Essex.

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