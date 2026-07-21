'Everybody is shouting...': Jimmy Sheirgill, Siddharth discuss on-screen patriotism
What's the story
Actors Jimmy Sheirgill and Siddharth are set to star in the upcoming Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar. The show is a tribute to the Indian Air Force's operations during the Kargil War. In an interview with Hindustan Times, they discussed their views on on-screen patriotism and why it has become louder over the years.
Loud patriotism
'In those days, people would read the news very calmly'
Sheirgill said, "In today's times, I feel you have to shout to say anything."
He added that this loudness isn't just limited to films but also extends to news.
"Look at the news. In those days, people would read the news very calmly, and the audience would listen. Today everybody is shouting so maybe that is how it is."
"But our show is still subtle," he added.
Actor's view
'There is no hate in 'Safed Sagar'
Siddharth refrained from commenting on the perceived loudness of today's films.
He said, "There is no change in me. Twenty years ago, I played Bhagat Singh. Now I am playing Ajay Ahuja. So, if I haven't made those mistakes, I shouldn't comment on them."
"What the creators told us is what we believe in...There is no hate in Safed Sagar. There is only love," he said.
Show details
More about 'Operation Safed Sagar'
Operation Safed Sagar narrates the story of the Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows, who carried out the world's highest air operation during the Kargil War.
The series also stars Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Arnav Bhasin, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, and Amrita Bagchi.
Created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and directed by Oni Sen, it will premiere on Netflix on August 7.