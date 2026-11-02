Jio Studios wins 15 IIFA 2026 trophies as 'Dhurandhar' shines
Entertainment
Jio Studios just had a huge night at the IIFA 2026 Awards, matching last year's record by winning 15 trophies.
Their film Dhurandhar stole the spotlight, picking up major wins like Best Film and Best Director, and showing just how strong Jio Studios is in the industry right now.
'Dhurandhar' wins 12 awards
Dhurandhar racked up 12 awards, with Aditya Dhar taking home Best Director and Ranveer Singh named Best Actor.
Sanjay Dutt won Best Actor (Supporting Role), while Akshaye Khanna received Best Actor in a Negative Role.
Other highlights: Baramulla won top digital film honors, and Sanya Malhotra grabbed Best Actress for Mrs., making it a memorable night for new-age cinema fans.