'Boyfriend on Demand' trailer: Will Jisoo's virtual romance turn real?

The main trailer for Netflix 's upcoming Korean romantic comedy series Boyfriend on Demand , starring Blackpink member Jisoo, has been released. The show follows Mi-rae (Jisoo), a webtoon producer who turns to a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program to escape her monotonous life. The series explores the difference between fantasy and reality through the concept of a virtual boyfriend in an office setting.

Plot details What to expect from the series The trailer gives a glimpse into Mi-rae's virtual dating life as she goes on one date after another while constantly running into her colleague Kyeong-nam (Seo In-guk). Their relationship, which starts off as "overtime work buddies," slowly develops but could be tested by Mi-rae's seemingly perfect virtual dates. The series is directed by Kim Jung-sik and written by Namgung Do-young.

Director's perspective Director on showcasing different relationships Director Kim said, "One of the most appealing points of Boyfriend on Demand is that the main character experiences different romantic relationships with various individuals, in diverse settings and universes, all within a single series." "As such, viewers can enjoy a wide spectrum of romantic comedies." He also focused on showcasing Jisoo's versatility in the virtual dating sequences by using different occupations and subtle variations to her character.

