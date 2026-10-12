Johar's Dharma to begin shooting 2 creature films late 2026
Entertainment
Karan Johar is switching things up at Dharma Productions with two new creature films set to commence shoot toward the end of 2026: a huge creature feature with mythological undertones and a high-concept creature comedy.
Both promise fresh genres for the studio and are expected to come with top-tier production values.
Modi to helm Dharma creature film
Sandeep Modi, the National Award-winning filmmaker best known for Arya and Night Manager will lead one of these projects, though cast and titles are still under wraps.
Official announcements should drop around Diwali alongside Ramayana's release.
Meanwhile, Dharma has a packed slate: Udta Teer starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan is on the way, plus Kuku Ki Kundali and Lag Ja Gale are lined up for 2027.