Hollywood actor John Cusack supports student protests in India

His latest post read, "Beautiful news from my favorite fellow cockroach," referring to Roy's article titled Cockroach Democracy: Unarmed and Dangerous.

This isn't the first time Cusack has voiced his support for student protests in India.

In 2019, he had also supported students protesting against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At that time, he had criticized the Indian government following a police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.