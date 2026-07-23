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Home / News / Entertainment News / Hollywood actor John Cusack supports student protests in India
Hollywood actor John Cusack supports student protests in India
John Cusack shares Arundhati Roy's essay

Hollywood actor John Cusack supports student protests in India

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 23, 2026
05:18 pm
What's the story

Hollywood actor John Cusack has expressed his support for the ongoing student protests in India, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The protests were sparked by allegations of irregularities in the education sector and leaks of NEET exams. On Thursday, Cusack shared an essay by Booker Prize-winning author and activist Arundhati Roy on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), criticizing the authorities for using excessive force against students during their march toward Parliament earlier this week.

Previous support

Cusack has previously supported students protesting against CAA

His latest post read, "Beautiful news from my favorite fellow cockroach," referring to Roy's article titled Cockroach Democracy: Unarmed and Dangerous.

This isn't the first time Cusack has voiced his support for student protests in India.

In 2019, he had also supported students protesting against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At that time, he had criticized the Indian government following a police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Twitter Post

See Cusack's post

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Ongoing unrest

Protests have been going on for over a month

The CJP-led protests have been ongoing for over a month now, with students demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On Monday, police cracked down on thousands of protesters in Delhi who were marching toward Parliament to voice their demands.

The protesters alleged that Delhi Police personnel targeted them indiscriminately, leading to several injuries.

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