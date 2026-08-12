Julie Andrews won't return for 'The Princess Diaries 3'
What's the story
Hollywood veteran Julie Andrews has confirmed that she will not be a part of The Princess Diaries 3. In an interview with TODAY, the 90-year-old actor said, "I'm not going to be in it." "I think the story is slightly different... But it's too late for me to do it." The film will see Anne Hathaway return as Mia Thermopolis.
Character details
Recap of 'The Princess Diaries' series
In The Princess Diaries series, Hathaway plays Mia, a San Francisco teenager who learns she is the heir to Genovia's throne.
Andrews plays Queen Clarisse, Mia's grandmother and the queen regent of Genovia.
In the second film, Mia learns she must marry before becoming queen but ultimately becomes an unmarried queen with Nicholas Devereaux (Chris Pine) by her side.
Earlier comments
Andrews had hinted at this possibility earlier
In a 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Andrews had said of appearing in a third film, "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible."
"It was talked about very shortly after [the second film] came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run."
Career update
Andrews will be the subject of a new documentary
Despite her absence from The Princess Diaries 3, Andrews will be the subject of a new documentary from Disney next year.
She first gained fame for her stage role in My Fair Lady in 1956.
Some of her notable works include Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria, Shrek 2, Despicable Me, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.