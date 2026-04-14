Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart's 'Jumanji 3' gets title, trailer at CinemaCon
What's the story
Sony Pictures has officially announced the title and released an action-packed trailer for Jumanji 3 at CinemaCon. The upcoming film will be called Jumanji: Open World, and will see Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black return to their roles from the previous installments of this action-comedy franchise. The event gave us a glimpse into the characters the leads will play.
Character transformation
What happens in 'Jumanji: Open World'?
In Jumanji: Open World, Johnson's character, Dr. Bravestone, has a Spanish persona. Hart and Black's characters are still "stuck in demo mode" and "still working out a few kinks." The trailer shared by Sony showed several scenes of jungle animals wreaking havoc in a quaint New England town.
Tribute
How will the film pay tribute to Robin Williams?
The new film will pay tribute to the late actor Robin Williams, who starred in the original 1995 Jumanji movie. Hart, Johnson, and Black confirmed that an Easter egg will be included in honor of Williams. The film features the original dice from the first Jumanji movie as a special nod.
Release date
Cast and crew of the film
Jake Kasdan, who directed the previous Jumanji films, is once again at the helm for this installment. The film is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2026. It also features Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, and Danny DeVito reprising their roles from earlier films in the franchise. This film is going to conclude the Johnson-led trilogy that began in 2017.