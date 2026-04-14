Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart's 'Jumanji 3' gets title, trailer at CinemaCon

Sony Pictures has officially announced the title and released an action-packed trailer for Jumanji 3 at CinemaCon. The upcoming film will be called Jumanji: Open World, and will see Kevin Hart , Dwayne Johnson , Karen Gillan, and Jack Black return to their roles from the previous installments of this action-comedy franchise. The event gave us a glimpse into the characters the leads will play.

Character transformation What happens in 'Jumanji: Open World'? In Jumanji: Open World, Johnson's character, Dr. Bravestone, has a Spanish persona. Hart and Black's characters are still "stuck in demo mode" and "still working out a few kinks." The trailer shared by Sony showed several scenes of jungle animals wreaking havoc in a quaint New England town.

Tribute How will the film pay tribute to Robin Williams? The new film will pay tribute to the late actor Robin Williams, who starred in the original 1995 Jumanji movie. Hart, Johnson, and Black confirmed that an Easter egg will be included in honor of Williams. The film features the original dice from the first Jumanji movie as a special nod.

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