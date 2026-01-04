Next Article
Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's 'Mere Raho' set for July 2026 release
Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son, is gearing up for his next big-screen appearance with Mere Raho—a romantic drama dropping in July 2026.
Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film also marks South star Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut.
This is Junaid's third project after Maharaj and Loveyappa.
Why the wait? Plus what's next for Sai Pallavi
Mere Raho was originally planned for December 2025 but got pushed to July 2026 so it gets a clear shot at the box office—showing plenty of confidence from the makers.
Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is picking her projects carefully; besides this film, she'll play Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan (out Diwali 2026), sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.
Both films are big steps in her pan-India journey.