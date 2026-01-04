Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's 'Mere Raho' set for July 2026 release

Why the wait? Plus what's next for Sai Pallavi

Mere Raho was originally planned for December 2025 but got pushed to July 2026 so it gets a clear shot at the box office—showing plenty of confidence from the makers.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is picking her projects carefully; besides this film, she'll play Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan (out Diwali 2026), sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

Both films are big steps in her pan-India journey.