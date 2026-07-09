Justin Bieber joins FIFA World Cup lineup with BTS, Madonna

Artist's statement

'I'm grateful to be part of this Halftime Show'

Bieber, who recently returned to live shows after a four-year hiatus, expressed his excitement about joining the World Cup halftime show. He said, "The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can." "I'm grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world."