Justin Bieber joins FIFA World Cup lineup with BTS, Madonna
What's the story
Justin Bieber has officially joined the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show lineup, where he will perform alongside Madonna, Shakira, and BTS. This marks the first time a Super Bowl-style halftime show is being held at the prestigious tournament. The organizers announced Bieber's inclusion in the lineup on Wednesday.
Performance details
Who else will perform?
The star-studded lineup for the FIFA World Cup final halftime show also includes Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus with Coldplay, and beloved Sesame Street muppets. The performance is being billed as one of the most diverse entertainment lineups ever assembled for a sporting event. It will take place on July 19 in New York City.
Artist's statement
'I'm grateful to be part of this Halftime Show'
Bieber, who recently returned to live shows after a four-year hiatus, expressed his excitement about joining the World Cup halftime show. He said, "The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can." "I'm grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world."
Show curation
Halftime show to raise funds
The halftime show will be curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The event aims to raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which seeks to raise $100 million for children's education worldwide. Shakira and Burna Boy are also returning to the World Cup stage after their performances at the opening celebrations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Their single Dai Dai has become an unofficial anthem of this tournament.