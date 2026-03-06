Justin Timberlake suing to stop his DWI arrest footage release
Entertainment
Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor back in June 2024 for driving while intoxicated—police said he ran a stop sign, swerved, and showed signs like bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
He admitted to having one martini but refused a Breathalyzer test.
What does the footage show?
Timberlake pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, was ordered to pay fines, lost his license for 90 days, and was sentenced to community service.
Fast forward to March 2026: he's suing Sag Harbor Village and the police department to stop eight hours of bodycam footage from going public, saying it shows him at his most vulnerable and could harm his reputation.
For now, the judge has blocked the video's release until at least April 9.