Jyotika and Sinha compare Bollywood hours with South Indian cinema

Sinha highlights double standards, cites Padukone

Sonakshi agreed with Jyotika, highlighting how male actors in Bollywood often get away with shorter workdays while women are criticized for wanting the same.

The two also mentioned Deepika Padukone's last-year request for an eight-hour workday, which stirred up debates about fair schedules and balance on set.

With Deepika now expecting her second child, the conversation around healthier working conditions is only growing louder.