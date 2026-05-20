Jyotika and Sinha compare Bollywood hours with South Indian cinema
Jyotika and Sonakshi Sinha are speaking up about how differently Bollywood treats its actors compared to South Indian cinema.
In a recent chat, Jyotika pointed out that in the South, film shoots usually wrap by 6pm making work-life balance much easier.
She also shared that after her first Hindi film didn't do well, she actually found more doors open for her in Tamil movies.
Sinha highlights double standards, cites Padukone
Sonakshi agreed with Jyotika, highlighting how male actors in Bollywood often get away with shorter workdays while women are criticized for wanting the same.
The two also mentioned Deepika Padukone's last-year request for an eight-hour workday, which stirred up debates about fair schedules and balance on set.
With Deepika now expecting her second child, the conversation around healthier working conditions is only growing louder.