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'India Story': Teaser of Kajal-Shreyas starrer to be out soon
'The India Story' releases on July 24

'India Story': Teaser of Kajal-Shreyas starrer to be out soon

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 21, 2026
03:02 pm
What's the story

Film analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed that the teaser of The India Story will be released soon. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in their first on-screen pairing, the socio-national drama delves into the dire repercussions of chemical misuse, especially in pesticide farming and its wider effect on public health. The film is set to hit theaters on July 24.

Film's theme

More about the film's plot and theme

Also known as The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, the film goes beyond a single family's story to tackle a national crisis. It raises important questions about industrial negligence, corporate accountability, and the need for regulatory reform. Helmed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde, the movie is presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios.

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See the new poster here

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Cast commitment

Director Krishna DK on his vision for the film

Director Krishna DK praised the dedication of the entire team, including the cast. He said in a statement, "Every member of the team, from the crew to the cast, has put in immense dedication to bring authenticity to this story." "Kajal and Shreyas have delivered incredibly nuanced performances, and their commitment has truly elevated the film." "We have worked hard to ensure that the narrative remains both engaging and impactful."

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Production details

Everything to know about 'The India Story'

The India Story is co-produced by Sumit Bagade, Kalpesh Shah, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The film's technical team includes director of photography Nishant Bhagwat, editor Ashish Mhatre, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It's a Zee Studios worldwide release.

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