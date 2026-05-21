'India Story': Teaser of Kajal-Shreyas starrer to be out soon

Film analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed that the teaser of The India Story will be released soon. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in their first on-screen pairing, the socio-national drama delves into the dire repercussions of chemical misuse, especially in pesticide farming and its wider effect on public health. The film is set to hit theaters on July 24.

Film's theme More about the film's plot and theme Also known as The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, the film goes beyond a single family's story to tackle a national crisis. It raises important questions about industrial negligence, corporate accountability, and the need for regulatory reform. Helmed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde, the movie is presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios.

Twitter Post See the new poster here KAJAL AGGARWAL - SHREYAS TALPADE: 'THE INDIA STORY' NEW POSTER UNVEILED – 24 JULY 2026 RELEASE… The majers of #TheIndiaStory – starring #KajalAggarwal and #ShreyasTalpade – drop an intriguing poster that hints at a bold and hard-hitting subject... Teaser coming soon.



The film… pic.twitter.com/D5cCB0btkf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2026

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Cast commitment Director Krishna DK on his vision for the film Director Krishna DK praised the dedication of the entire team, including the cast. He said in a statement, "Every member of the team, from the crew to the cast, has put in immense dedication to bring authenticity to this story." "Kajal and Shreyas have delivered incredibly nuanced performances, and their commitment has truly elevated the film." "We have worked hard to ensure that the narrative remains both engaging and impactful."

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