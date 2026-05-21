Kaling says marriage is no longer a life goal
Entertainment
Mindy Kaling recently shared that getting married just isn't on her list of life goals these days.
Looking back, she admitted she once dreamed of writing for Saturday Night Live and tying the knot, but told Bustle, "Neither of those things happened."
"Those things could happen, but I think I don't necessarily need them anymore, maybe, which is a nice feeling."
Kaling describes Novak's role as godfather
Kaling also opened up about her close friendship with B.J. Novak, her former boyfriend and longtime collaborator from The Office.
He's the godfather to her three children, Kit, Spencer, and Anne, and she calls him "he's such a huge part of our life."
The two even joked about their unique bond at the 2022 Emmys, showing they're still tight (and can laugh about it).