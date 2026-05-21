Kaling says marriage is no longer a life goal

Kaling describes Novak's role as godfather

Kaling also opened up about her close friendship with B.J. Novak, her former boyfriend and longtime collaborator from The Office.

He's the godfather to her three children, Kit, Spencer, and Anne, and she calls him "he's such a huge part of our life."

The two even joked about their unique bond at the 2022 Emmys, showing they're still tight (and can laugh about it).