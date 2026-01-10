Kamal Haasan demands certification reforms amid 'Jana Nayagan,' 'Parasakthi' controversies

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has called for reforms in the movie certification process after the recent censor-related issues with Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi . In a statement on social media, he emphasized the need to protect artistic freedom while demanding more transparency and accountability in film certification. He also stressed that filmmaking is a collective effort involving writers, technicians, performers, exhibitors, and many small businesses.

Statement 'This moment is larger than any 1 film' Haasan shared a note titled "For Art, For Artists, For the Constitution," where he wrote, "When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened." "Tamil Nadu and India's cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect." He also called for a principled review of certification processes with defined timelines and transparent evaluation.

Industry unity Haasan urged film industry to unite for reform Haasan urged the industry to engage constructively with government institutions. He said, "Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values and strengthen India's democratic institutions..." Notably, on Friday, the Madras High Court stayed a single judge's order granting a U/A 16+ certificate to Jana Nayagan. The next hearing is on January 21, and it can't be released until then. The Central Board of Film Certification and Jana Nayagan have been engaged in this legal tussle for several days now.