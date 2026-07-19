Kamal Haasan congratulates 'Amaran' team for winning 3 National Awards

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Haasan wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to @Rajkumar_KP on winning the National Award for Best Director, a deeply deserved honor for your clarity of directorial vision and storytelling."

He also congratulated Prakash Kumar and Kalaivanan for their respective wins. "Your work elevated Amaran at every step," he added.

Haasan also lauded the lead actors, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.