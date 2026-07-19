Kamal Haasan congratulates 'Amaran' team for winning 3 National Awards
What's the story
Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan has congratulated the director, music composer, and editor of Amaran for their recent wins at the 72nd National Film Awards. The film's director, Rajkumar Periasamy, won the Best Director award while GV Prakash Kumar and R Kalaivanan took home awards for Best Music Direction (Background Score) and Best Editing, respectively. Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, produced Amaran.
Congratulations
Haasan heaped praise on the entire team
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Haasan wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to @Rajkumar_KP on winning the National Award for Best Director, a deeply deserved honor for your clarity of directorial vision and storytelling."
He also congratulated Prakash Kumar and Kalaivanan for their respective wins. "Your work elevated Amaran at every step," he added.
Haasan also lauded the lead actors, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.
Twitter Post
Here's Haasan's post
Heartfelt congratulations to @Rajkumar_KP on winning the National Award for Best Director, a deeply deserved honour for your clarity of directorial vision and storytelling. Kudos to @gvprakash for Best Background Music and @kalaivananoffl for Best Editing. Your work elevated… pic.twitter.com/C73hExZ0cJ— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 18, 2026
Actor's tribute
'Amaran' is based on Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan
Sivakarthikeyan also took to X to celebrate the film's success.
"A proud day for our entire #Amaran family. Heartiest Congratulations to my dear director @Rajkumar_KP for Best Director award, @gvprakash for being honored with Best Music Direction (Background Score) & @kalaivananoffl for being honored with Best Editing at 72nd National Film Awards (2024)," he wrote.
Amaran is based on Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra.
The film is streaming on Netflix.