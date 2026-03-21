'Shining brighter than heroes': Kangana pens note for Aditya Dhar

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar 's much-anticipated film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19 and broke box office records on its opening day. The film has been receiving praise from audiences and industry insiders alike. Now, actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has also penned a message, calling Dhar the best thing about Dhurandhar 2's success.

Praise Ranaut's note on Instagram Taking to Instagram, Ranaut wrote, "The best thing about Dhurandhar's success is that Aditya Dhar, @adityadharfilms, a superstar director, is established." "Hollywood superstar directors are always far bigger than superstar actors. Eg: [Steven] Spielberg, [Quentin] Tarantino, [Christopher] Nolan. We never give our filmmakers enough respect or credit." She added that directors in India are often "overworked, underpaid, and bullied by superstars."

Inspiration She called Dhar a 'superstar filmmaker' Ranaut further wrote, "As a result, I never meet any young person, insider or outsider, who dreams of becoming a filmmaker, director of photography or any other technician. Everyone claims to be talented, but they only want to be actors." "Here is a superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero." "Today, so many youngsters are watching his story who will aspire to be like him and take the film industry to greater heights!! Salutations, sir @adityadharfilms."

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