Kangana Ranaut walks through fire in 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' poster

Kangana Ranaut has unveiled her first look from the upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The motion poster features the actor in a nurse's uniform, walking through fire with a bruised, battered face and blood on her cheeks. The poster shows hospital staff bravely standing together during their duty in the face of violence.

Twitter Post Here's the motion poster KANGANA RANAUT'S NEXT FILM IS 'BHARAT BHHAGYA VIDDHAATA': MOTION POSTER UNVEILED – 12 JUNE 2026 RELEASE... A story of courage, humanity, sacrifice, and unity, where the common man stood between life and death.



The motion poster of #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata is out now... The film… pic.twitter.com/XDriixfJ3k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2026

Release date 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' to face competition in theaters Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to hit theaters on June 12 and will clash with multiple Hindi movies. These include Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

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Film inspiration Film based on true events, set during Mumbai terror attacks The film is based on true events and tells the story of hospital workers who saved 400 patients during the 26/11 terrorist attacks at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital. Ranaut described the movies as an "untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity." The drama also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, and Rasika Agashe.

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