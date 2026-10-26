Kangana Ranaut to star in Telugu horror film?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is set to star in a Telugu horror film directed by Ravi Babu, per 123Telugu. The news of this collaboration has taken the industry by surprise. However, there hasn't been any official announcement yet. If confirmed, the project will mark Ranaut's return to Tollywood after 17 years.
Details
Revisiting Ranaut's previous Telugu project
A source told the outlet that shooting for the movie is currently underway.
To recall, Ranaut previously worked in the 2009 Telugu film Ek Niranjan, co-starring Prabhas, Sonu Sood, Mukul Dev, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Makrand Deshpande.
The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Adityaram Movies.
Career update
Ranaut's upcoming films: 'Queen 2' and 'Circle'
Ranaut has several films in the pipeline.
She will be seen in Vikas Bahl's Queen 2, a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed drama Queen.
The film does not have a release date yet.
She will also star in Circle, a psychological thriller co-starring R Madhavan.
The actor-politician was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.