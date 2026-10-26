Kangana Ranaut to star in Telugu horror film?

A source told the outlet that shooting for the movie is currently underway.

To recall, Ranaut previously worked in the 2009 Telugu film Ek Niranjan, co-starring Prabhas, Sonu Sood, Mukul Dev, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Makrand Deshpande.

The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Adityaram Movies.