What's the story

Indian actor Kani Kusruti has received the prestigious "Breakout Star" STARmeter Award from IMDb.

The honor comes after her critically acclaimed performances in the Cannes-winning film All We Imagine as Light and Sundance-winning Girls Will Be Girls.

The award is based on IMDb's monthly traffic (over 250 million visitors worldwide).

Kusruti now shares the honor with past winners such as Sharvari, Nitanshi Goel, Medha Shankar, Bhuvan Arora, Adarsh Gourav, Ashley Park, and Ayo Edebiri.