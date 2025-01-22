'All We Imagine...'s Kani Kusruti bags IMDb's 'Breakout Star' Award
What's the story
Indian actor Kani Kusruti has received the prestigious "Breakout Star" STARmeter Award from IMDb.
The honor comes after her critically acclaimed performances in the Cannes-winning film All We Imagine as Light and Sundance-winning Girls Will Be Girls.
The award is based on IMDb's monthly traffic (over 250 million visitors worldwide).
Kusruti now shares the honor with past winners such as Sharvari, Nitanshi Goel, Medha Shankar, Bhuvan Arora, Adarsh Gourav, Ashley Park, and Ayo Edebiri.
Career highlights
Kusruti's performances garnered international acclaim
Kusruti's profile skyrocketed after she played the role of Prabha, a Malayali nurse in Mumbai, in Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light.
The movie not only won the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024 but also made history as India's first main competition entry in three decades.
It received two Golden Globe nominations and has been rated 7.2 out of 10 by IMDb users.
Award response
Kusruti's reaction to the prestigious recognition
On receiving the IMDb "Breakout Star" STARmeter Award, Kusruti was overjoyed and grateful.
She said, "I'm really happy and touched to receive the IMDb 'Breakout Star' STARmeter Award."
"I don't always have such confidence, so once in a while, when you get this kind of validation, you feel like you're doing something right."
The award is another feather in her cap after her Independent Spirit Award nomination for Girls Will Be Girls.