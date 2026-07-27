Kapoor and Sharma kept their wedding intentionally private and peaceful
Entertainment
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma decided to keep their wedding super private, skipping the usual celebrity glitz.
Akansha shared that both she and Sharan value simplicity and wanted their big day to feel peaceful, away from public attention.
Kapoor in 'Ikka' adjusting to marriage
Akansha explained, "We're not flashy or opulent. We both hate attention and too much drama." She wanted her wedding to stay calm and personal, not become internet gossip.
Now settling into married life, she's still getting used to saying "I'm married," and is excited about becoming an aunt soon.
Plus, she was recently seen in the Netflix film Ikka with Akshaye Khanna, Sunny Deol, and Dia Mirza.