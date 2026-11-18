Kapoor and Yash's 'Ramayana' collects ₹1,483.50cr worldwide in 13 days
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana has pulled in a massive ₹1,483.50 crore worldwide in 13 days since its November 5 release.
With the ₹1,500cr milestone now within reach, the film is turning heads across the globe.
'Ramayana' earns ₹502cr overseas ₹821.30cr domestically
The movie isn't just pulling crowds in India. It's earned ₹502cr internationally and ₹821.30cr at home, with the Hindi version leading locally.
Featuring Sai Pallavi as Princess Sita and Yash as Ravana, this first part of a two-part epic has wowed audiences with its visuals and story.
The sequel is scheduled to release around Diwali 2027.