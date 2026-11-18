Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana is making waves worldwide, landing in the top seven highest-grossing Indian films ever. Released on November 5, it's already pulled in $147.5 million (over ₹1,400 crore) in just 11 days.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and distributed through Sony Pictures Releasing International's overseas distribution, is still climbing and could soon hit the ₹2,000 crore milestone.