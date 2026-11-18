Kapoor and Yash's 'Ramayana' enters top 7, ₹1,400 cr
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana is making waves worldwide, landing in the top seven highest-grossing Indian films ever. Released on November 5, it's already pulled in $147.5 million (over ₹1,400 crore) in just 11 days.
The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and distributed through Sony Pictures Releasing International's overseas distribution, is still climbing and could soon hit the ₹2,000 crore milestone.
International premieres and 'Ramayana Part Two'
The movie isn't slowing down: it's about to premiere in Brazil, Italy, Ukraine, Hungary (November 19), Poland (November 20), and then Argentina and Central America (November 26). There are also plans for a big China, Russia, and South Korea release next year.
Plus, fans can look forward to Ramayana Part Two, set for Diwali 2028 with Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.