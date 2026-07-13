Kapoor pays over ₹16.42cr for 25.7 acres in Mulshi
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor just bought 25.7 acres of land in Mulshi, near Pune, spending a total of more than ₹16.42 crore.
The biggest chunk is 10.8 acres, with three more plots making up the rest, each priced between nearly ₹1.40 crore and ₹7.08 crore.
Mulshi popular for luxury getaways
Mulshi is quickly becoming a favorite for luxury getaways thanks to its scenic views and easy access from big cities.
Ranbir's move follows his recent land purchase in Ayodhya, showing how celebrities are investing in premium properties lately.
He hasn't shared what he'll do with the new land yet, but Mulshi's vibe definitely fits the trend for second homes and retreats.