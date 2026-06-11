Kapoor says 'Kishore Kumar' biopic shelved over legal objections Entertainment Jun 11, 2026

In a resurfaced clip, Ranbir Kapoor said that the Kishore Kumar biopic he was set to star in has been shelved because of legal complications.

Apparently, one of the families connected to an important figure in Kishore Kumar's life didn't want their story shown, which put the project on hold.

Ranbir admitted this was a tough setback but said he still hopes the film will happen someday.