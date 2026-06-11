Kapoor says 'Kishore Kumar' biopic shelved over legal objections
In a resurfaced clip, Ranbir Kapoor said that the Kishore Kumar biopic he was set to star in has been shelved because of legal complications.
Apparently, one of the families connected to an important figure in Kishore Kumar's life didn't want their story shown, which put the project on hold.
Ranbir admitted this was a tough setback but said he still hopes the film will happen someday.
Kapoor cites Dutt biopic consent issues
Ranbir pointed out that making biopics isn't easy: getting everyone's approval can be complicated.
He mentioned facing similar issues during the Sanjay Dutt biopic, where some families refused consent, and it made storytelling harder.
Kumar's influence persists decades after 1987
Kishore Kumar remains an icon in Indian cinema, remembered for his legendary songs and films from the 1960s to the 1980s.
Even though efforts to bring his story to screen keep running into obstacles, his influence continues strong decades after his passing in 1987.