Kapoor says on podcast Bollywood leans western and judges Hinduism
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor, one of TV and film's biggest names, opened up on a podcast about facing judgment for practicing Hinduism openly in the industry.
She pointed out that Bollywood often leans toward Western traditions while showing discomfort with Hindu customs, highlighting ongoing cultural biases.
Kapoor sees growing religious acceptance
Kapoor also mentioned things are starting to change: she has noticed more acceptance of different religious practices lately.
While biases around Indian culture still exist, she feels there is more acceptance.