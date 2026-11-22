Kapoor stands out in yellow saree at 'Eetha' promo events
Shraddha Kapoor brought major style vibes to the Eetha promo events, rocking a yellow saree with detailed pink embroidery and a bold pink-and-gold border.
Her look was all about blending tradition with her signature charm, making her stand out while promoting her new biopic.
Kapoor's blush-pink sequined blouse and tassels
The saree's sunny color and floral tassels gave it a fresh twist, while the blush-pink blouse with sequins added extra flair.
Shraddha finished the look with kundan jewelry (think choker and earrings for some sparkle) and went for soft waves and makeup to keep things modern yet classic.