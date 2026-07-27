Kapoor stresses belief, defends 'Ramayana' casting at Comic-Con 2026
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor, set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, addressed the mixed reactions about his casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.
He shared that there is no fixed face to it and that many people will probably feel he is the wrong casting, and emphasized that playing Ram is about belief in the character's journey.
Actor Yash praises Kapoor's 'Ramayana' performance
Yash, who stars as Raavan, called Ranbir's performance "marvelous" and admitted it's tough to capture Ram's sacrifice and intent.
The movie also features Sai Pallavi as Sita.
Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana will be a two-part epic bringing this classic tale to life, with Part 1 dropping during Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in 2027.