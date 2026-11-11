Kapoor's 'Indra' look in 'Ramayana' glimpsed in Kumar's photos
Kunal Kapoor is stepping into the role of Lord Indra in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, and Ajay Kumar just dropped some behind-the-scenes shots (think early sketches, look tests, and glimpses of Indra's armour-making process) that show how much work went into making Indra look powerful and memorable on screen.
Kumar experiments and Kapoor thanks collaborators
Creating these costumes was no small feat. Kumar experimented with different styles and details to nail Indra's vibe for the film.
Kapoor also gave a shoutout to the team, producer Namit Malhotra, director Tiwari, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and all the makeup artists and designers, saying their hard work made this epic world feel real.