Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana just edged out Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 at the global box office, collecting a massive ₹1,755.60 crore by Day 21. That makes it the fourth-biggest Indian film ever.

Even three weeks in, it pulled in ₹9.6 crore in India and another ₹6 crore overseas on a single day.