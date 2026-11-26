Kapoor's 'Ramayana' grosses ₹1,755.60 cr globally, edges Allu's 'Pushpa 2'
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana just edged out Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 at the global box office, collecting a massive ₹1,755.60 crore by Day 21. That makes it the fourth-biggest Indian film ever.
Even three weeks in, it pulled in ₹9.6 crore in India and another ₹6 crore overseas on a single day.
'Ramayana' nets ₹982.55 cr domestically
Domestically, Ramayana has netted ₹982.55 crore and grossed an India gross of ₹1,173.60 crore overall.
The movie started strong in North America with more than 1,400 theaters but is expected to drop to 681 in its third week, yet fans are still showing up worldwide.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with music composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.