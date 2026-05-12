Kapur matriarch takes family trust fight to Supreme Court

Kapur matriarch seeks May 18 injunction

Rani says key estate assets were shifted to the trust using fake documents, cutting her out of what she believes is rightfully hers.

She's also asking for an urgent stop to a May 18 board meeting that could bring in new directors tied to the disputed estate.

Meanwhile, Sunjay's children with actor Karisma Kapoor are challenging his will in court too, so things are getting pretty tangled.

The Supreme Court will hear Rani's case on May 14 and wants everyone to try settling things privately first.