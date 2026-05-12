Kapur matriarch takes family trust fight to Supreme Court
Rani Kapur is taking her family dispute to the Supreme Court, accusing her daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev Kapur of grabbing control of the RK Family Trust without permission.
This twist comes just after Chief Justice DY Chandrachud stepped in as a mediator.
The late Sunjay Kapur, who died after collapsing during a polo match in England in 2025, is at the center of this inheritance drama.
Kapur matriarch seeks May 18 injunction
Rani says key estate assets were shifted to the trust using fake documents, cutting her out of what she believes is rightfully hers.
She's also asking for an urgent stop to a May 18 board meeting that could bring in new directors tied to the disputed estate.
Meanwhile, Sunjay's children with actor Karisma Kapoor are challenging his will in court too, so things are getting pretty tangled.
The Supreme Court will hear Rani's case on May 14 and wants everyone to try settling things privately first.