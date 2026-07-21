Kapur's 'Time Machine' with Khan, Rekha and Shah was scrapped
Way back in the late 1980s, Shekhar Kapur began making a sci-fi movie called Time Machine with Aamir Khan, Rekha, and Naseeruddin Shah.
The story followed an orphan who travels back in time to find his parents and accidentally lands in the Mahabharat era.
Unfortunately, the project was scrapped halfway due to budget issues, leaving fans forever curious about what could have been.
Khan revisits 'Time machine' at 'Lagaan'
At Lagaan's 25th anniversary, Aamir recalled Time Machine as a "sci-fi fantasy" and shared the stage with Rekha.
He also mentioned wanting to adapt Mahabharat for the big screen someday in a recent chat with News 18.
Later attempts to revive the script, including pitches involving Karan Johar, never worked out.
Writer Karan Razdan even claimed his original script inspired Love Story 2050.