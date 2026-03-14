Farah recalls underworld threat to KJo before 'Kuch Kuch...' premiere

Career and personal life

Khan and Johar's careers and personal lives

Khan, who started her career in Bollywood as a choreographer with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), has since directed films like Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year, among others. She married Shirish Kunder in 2004, and they are parents to triplets: son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya. Johar, meanwhile, is known for directing Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others. He welcomed twins Roohi and Yash in 2017 through surrogacy.