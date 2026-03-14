Farah recalls underworld threat to KJo before 'Kuch Kuch...' premiere
What's the story
Choreographer-director Farah Khan recently revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar was under immense stress before the premiere of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai due to a threat by the underworld. In a recent podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, she disclosed that the threat was so severe that it nearly led to the cancellation of the film's premiere. "It was very scary," she recalled.
Details
Khan revealed this shocking detail recently
Khan said, "I remember, during the premiere of Duplicate and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan had received an underworld threat." "Everyone was discussing whether the premiere would be cancelled. Security had beefed up...because Karan was very stressed," she revealed. "We [went ahead] with the premiere, but Karan was very stressed. Imagine it's your first film and...you're dealing with threats and worrying about security." She also mentioned that Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan also received underworld pressure.
Career and personal life
Khan and Johar's careers and personal lives
Khan, who started her career in Bollywood as a choreographer with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), has since directed films like Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year, among others. She married Shirish Kunder in 2004, and they are parents to triplets: son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya. Johar, meanwhile, is known for directing Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others. He welcomed twins Roohi and Yash in 2017 through surrogacy.