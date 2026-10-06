Karan Johar's Dharma has 3 biggies releasing in 2028

Firstly, RN Kao, an epic espionage film based on the founder of R&AW, is reportedly set to go into production in 2027. Announced last month, it has locked release on August 11, 2028.

Next is Gadadhari Bheem, a modern-day superhero movie inspired by characters from the Mahabharata. Abhishek Varman directs.

The third film, Radha Krishna, is described as an epic love story between Lord Krishna and Radha filled with action and devotion. It'll be helmed by Sachin Ravi.