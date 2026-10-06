Karan Johar's Dharma has 3 biggies releasing in 2028
What's the story
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is reportedly gearing up for a major expansion of its theatrical slate with three big-budget films scheduled for release in 2028. The films are RN Kao, Gadadhari Bheem, and Radha Krishna. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the production work on these projects is already underway.
Film details
About the upcoming titles
Firstly, RN Kao, an epic espionage film based on the founder of R&AW, is reportedly set to go into production in 2027. Announced last month, it has locked release on August 11, 2028.
Next is Gadadhari Bheem, a modern-day superhero movie inspired by characters from the Mahabharata. Abhishek Varman directs.
The third film, Radha Krishna, is described as an epic love story between Lord Krishna and Radha filled with action and devotion. It'll be helmed by Sachin Ravi.
Additional ventures
Other projects in the pipeline for Johar
In addition to the three films, Johar is also working on an untitled mytho-creature film with director Sandeep Modi. This project will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
Dharma Productions has two feature films set for release in 2027: Lag Jaa Gale and Nagzilla.
The production house is also developing Vishkanya, starring Rajkummar Rao and Pratibha Ranta, which is expected to begin filming in December.