Kajol reveals if Karan Johar's interested in launching Nysa Devgan

Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn , has been a hot topic of discussion regarding her potential entry into Bollywood. Recently, during an interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Kajol revealed that there have been some offers for her children to enter films. However, she clarified that Devgan isn't interested in acting at the moment.

Details '1-2 phone aaye hain...': Kajol on Devgan's Bollywood debut When asked whether Devgan has received film offers, considering Kajol's strong connections with filmmakers like Karan Johar, the actor said, "1-2 phone aaye hain (I have gotten a couple of calls)." Kajol added, "But, I think, currently, my daughter is definitely not coming into movies...we are with her 100%, whatever she wants to do." At the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Kajol stated that Devgan currently has no intention of joining films.

Family stance 'There is zero percent chance' Ajay also spoke about Nysa's career plans during an episode of Koffee with Karan 8. He said, "Right now, she doesn't want to be (an actor). I don't think she wants to be... but right now, there is zero percent chance." Despite the family's firm stance, fans and industry insiders continue to speculate about her possible Bollywood debut.