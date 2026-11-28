Karan Soni joins Elizabeth Banks in 'She's Fine'
What's the story
Karan Soni, known for his roles in the Deadpool franchise and Spider-Verse, has joined the cast of Apple TV's upcoming series She's Fine. The actor shot for the show in Los Angeles over the summer and describes it as one of his most fulfilling experiences yet. In an exclusive interview with Variety India, he spoke about working with "generous" collaborators and creative freedom on this project.
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On the show and its creators
Soni said, "It's almost like a Ted Lasso tone comedy, very warm and funny, but has a lot of emotion."
He added, "The creators were so generous and let us all improvise."
The series, created by Liz Heldens and Matt Ward, stars Elizabeth Banks and Ted Danson.
It follows a woman navigating life after divorce while dealing with her father's retirement community romantic complications.
Professional fulfillment
Professional fulfillment for Soni
Soni emphasized that he doesn't measure professional fulfillment by a project's scale.
He said, "For me...it really comes from when I've worked with someone, and they hire me again, or they are complimentary in some way, because I really care about being a good employee."
"My self-worth thing is, I know that when you hire me, even if I'm not the best for the part, I will make your life easier, and I will make the work experience very pleasant."
Work environment
On work environment and its impact
Soni believes that the atmosphere on a set can shape the work itself. He expressed his dislike for people who create a "bad vibe in the work environment."
"Even the most serious job, you can have fun doing it, and it should be fun," he said.
Soni also shared his ambition to work in India.
He said, "In a dream scenario, I would love to, honestly, I'm not just saying it, work in India in some fashion."
Career trajectory
Soni's career trajectory and recent roles
Soni's career has been marked by memorable turns, from the popularity of his character Dopinder in the Deadpool films to voicing India's Spider-Man (Pavitr Prabhakar) in the animated Spider-Verse movies.
He recently starred in the Netflix show The Boroughs, co-starring Denis O'Hare and Clarke Peters.
He was also seen as Nishad Singh in The Altruists, which hit Netflix on November 19.