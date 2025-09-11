Next Article
Karisma Kapoor's kids take step against step-mom in estate battle
A major family feud has broken out over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's massive fortune.
His children with actor Karisma Kapoor claim his widow, Priya Sachdeva, forged his will to leave them out of their inheritance.
The kids have now gone to the Delhi High Court, hoping to secure their share.
Legal proceedings continue as both sides dig in
Sachdeva's lawyer argued that Karisma Kapoor hasn't been part of Kapur's life for more than 15 years and questioned her involvement in the estate battle.
Meanwhile, after Sachdeva presented a new will dated March 21 at a family meeting this July, the kids asked the court to block any transfer of assets until things are sorted.
The dispute is ongoing, with both sides sticking firmly to their claims.