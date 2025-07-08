Karki OTT release: A drama on caste and social justice Entertainment Jul 08, 2025

Karki, a Kannada adaptation of the acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, starts streaming June 20, 2025, on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium.

Directed by Pavithran, it follows law students from different castes as they navigate issues of discrimination and social justice—making it a thought-provoking watch for anyone interested in stories that matter.