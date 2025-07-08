Next Article
Karki OTT release: A drama on caste and social justice
Karki, a Kannada adaptation of the acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, starts streaming June 20, 2025, on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium.
Directed by Pavithran, it follows law students from different castes as they navigate issues of discrimination and social justice—making it a thought-provoking watch for anyone interested in stories that matter.
Where to watch
You can catch Karki on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium. It's part of Sun NXT's expanding Kannada lineup, which includes a variety of regional films this year.