Karnataka plans up to 2% cinema cess from Sept 30
Karnataka wants to add an additional cess of up to 2% on cinema tickets starting September 30, and multiplex owners aren't happy about it.
The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) says this move will push up ticket prices, which isn't great for anyone hoping to catch a film without breaking the bank.
MAI President Kamal Gianchandani pointed out that affordable movie outings are especially important as cinemas are still trying to bring audiences back to theaters.
MAI to continue talks on affordability
The MAI argues that this extra tax goes against the state's goal of making taxes simpler and keeping things affordable for people.
They're also worried that adding another layer of tax on top of GST could make things confusing and more expensive.
The association says it will continue engaging with the Karnataka government and other stakeholders to find a solution, hoping they can work together to keep movies accessible (and fun) for everyone.