Karnataka plans up to 2% cinema cess from Sept 30

Karnataka wants to add an additional cess of up to 2% on cinema tickets starting September 30, and multiplex owners aren't happy about it.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) says this move will push up ticket prices, which isn't great for anyone hoping to catch a film without breaking the bank.

MAI President Kamal Gianchandani pointed out that affordable movie outings are especially important as cinemas are still trying to bring audiences back to theaters.