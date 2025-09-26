Next Article
Kartik Aaryan to reunite with Luv Ranjan after 'Tu Janti...'
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan and director Luv Ranjan are teaming up again for their fifth film together, set to start filming in 2026.
Known for hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the duo is sticking to their signature blend of comedy and music.
Details about the plot and cast are still under wraps, but fans can expect more of their trademark on-screen chemistry.
Aaryan's upcoming projects
Aaryan's got a busy schedule ahead—he'll be seen with Ananya Panday in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (releasing around the New Year), plus an untitled Aashiqui project, and a romantic musical alongside Sreeleela in 2026.
He's also taking on diverse roles in Naagzilla - Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand and Captain India, showing he's not afraid to mix things up on screen.