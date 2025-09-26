Kartik Aaryan to reunite with Luv Ranjan after 'Tu Janti...' Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

Kartik Aaryan and director Luv Ranjan are teaming up again for their fifth film together, set to start filming in 2026.

Known for hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the duo is sticking to their signature blend of comedy and music.

Details about the plot and cast are still under wraps, but fans can expect more of their trademark on-screen chemistry.