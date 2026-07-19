National Awards: Murlikant Petkar 'moved' by Kartik Aaryan's victory
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan has been awarded the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Chandu Champion. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Petkar expressed his pride and joy at Aaryan's win, calling it a "fitting reward" for his dedication and hard work.
Film impact
'This recognition is a fitting reward': Petkar
Petkar said, "What a moment of pride and joy! This recognition is a fitting reward for his remarkable performance and unwavering dedication. This film has given me memories that I will cherish forever."
"It brought my journey to a new generation, earned me the honor of the Arjuna Award (Lifetime 2024), and today, with Kartik winning the National Award, it truly feels like life has come full circle."
Actor's sincerity
He understood the emotions behind my story: Petkar on Aaryan
Petkar added, "As someone whose life inspired Chandu Champion, this is one of the proudest moments of my life. I am incredibly happy for Kartik Aaryan and immensely proud of the sincerity, discipline, passion and relentless hard work with which he portrayed my journey."
"He truly understood the emotions behind my story, and seeing him honored with the National Award is deeply moving."
Director's praise
'Kartik underwent a complete transformation': Director Kabir Khan
Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan also praised Aaryan's performance.
He told India Today, "I'm really happy for Kartik. I'm really proud of what he's done for Chandu Champion."
"And yes, of course, I take it as a win for all of us. It's a film that all of us worked really hard on, and Kartik underwent a complete transformation, physically and mentally."
He called Aaryan's performance one of the best performances he has ever seen.
Actor's transformation
How Aaryan overcame challenges for the film
Khan highlighted the physical and technical challenges Aaryan faced for the film.
He said, "There was an extreme level of dedication and hard work. It wasn't just about the physical transformation, and it wasn't confined to one aspect."
"It's not easy to learn boxing and box the way he did. It took him one and a half years of training to fight against international-level boxers because those weren't actors, they were real boxers."
Ongoing collaboration
Khan and Aaryan are currently working together again
Khan also revealed that he and Aaryan are currently working together again.
He confirmed that the award-winning achievement will be celebrated after they take a break from shooting.
"That goes without saying, we'll celebrate, 100%. Kartik and I are actually shooting our second film together right now, so we're still working together. But we'll definitely take some time off and celebrate."
Aaryan shared his award with superstar Mammootty, who won for Bramayugam.