Kashyap, Singh launch Oh Flip Shorts YouTube channel July 15

'Incognito' centers on trafficking dilemma

Incognito centers on a motel receptionist who secretly records guests and faces a tough choice between helping a girl escape trafficking or looking out for himself.

Starring Vikram Singh, Ayushi Nema, and Dev Chauhan, the film sets the tone for the channel's focus on bold storytelling.

Kashyap says short films are key for directors to sharpen their craft, while Vikramaditya Motwane, who is presenting Incognito, calls it atmospheric with an unexpected twist.

The short is also being developed into a feature-length movie.