Keeravani to spend nearly 5 months composing Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' score
Entertainment
Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani is gearing up to spend nearly five months crafting the background score for SS Rajamouli's action time adventurer, Varanasi.
The movie features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Keeravani starts composing in September 2026 and wraps up by January 2027.
The film will be ready by April 2027 and hits theaters August 7, 2027.
Babu Chopra Sukumaran top 'Varanasi' cast
Mahesh Babu stars as Rudra, taking on Prithviraj Sukumaran's villain Kumbha.
Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian cinema as Mandakini: a comeback fans have been waiting for.
Rajamouli and Keeravani, the team behind Baahubali and RRR, are aiming big again with this project.