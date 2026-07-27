Keeravani to spend nearly 5 months composing Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' score

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani is gearing up to spend nearly five months crafting the background score for SS Rajamouli's action time adventurer, Varanasi.

The movie features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Keeravani starts composing in September 2026 and wraps up by January 2027.

The film will be ready by April 2027 and hits theaters August 7, 2027.