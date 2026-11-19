Keerthy Suresh reacts to Radhika Apte's 'marry my uncle' remark
What's the story
Actor Keerthy Suresh has finally reacted to the backlash over a statement made by her Akka co-star Radhika Apte during a recent interview. In the interview, Apte spoke about working in South Indian cinema and revealed that her character was married to her maternal uncle in a Telugu film. The remark drew widespread criticism from Telugu audiences, especially after Suresh responded: "It's a very Tamil and Telugu thing where you marry your uncle."
Cultural explanation
'I realized she did not know about the culture'
Suresh, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Sathyavan Savithri, clarified her stance on the issue.
She said, "She was saying, 'I had to romance my uncle.' At first, I didn't understand what she was saying."
"And then, I understood she was talking about the culture."
"As soon as I realized she did not know about the culture, I tried explaining that it was a culture down south," said Suresh.
Cultural respect
'I will never let down our culture there'
Suresh also defended the culture, saying that it is not prevalent in Kerala but exists in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
"Yes, I said that. I was referring to the culture."
"Because that culture is not there in Kerala. With all due respect, because I will never let down our culture there," she said.
Online discussion
Apte's comments sparked speculation about a specific film
Apte's comments quickly ignited a conversation online, with many speculating that she was referring to Boyapati Srinu's 2014 film Legend, which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna.
However, Apte did not confirm the name of the film.
The movie was released in 2014 when Balakrishna was 54, and Apte was 29.