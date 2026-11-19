Suresh, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Sathyavan Savithri, clarified her stance on the issue.

She said, "She was saying, 'I had to romance my uncle.' At first, I didn't understand what she was saying."

"And then, I understood she was talking about the culture."

"As soon as I realized she did not know about the culture, I tried explaining that it was a culture down south," said Suresh.