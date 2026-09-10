Kemmu says 'Vibe' and 'Daayra' can coexist on September 18
Kunal Kemmu's film Vibe and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Daayra are both dropping on September 18, 2026, but he says there's no family drama here.
According to Kemmu, the movies are totally different genres and audiences, so there's plenty of room for both.
As he put it, "I don't think it's dividing the audience. More importantly, I think that today we at least have enough screens for both... So I feel, rest assured, that both the films have a space in today's market," spoken by Kunal Kemmu.
Kapoor Khan praises Kemmu, 'Vibe' cameos
Kareena joked that the release clash just keeps the box office earnings in the family, and she also praised Kemmu for his acting and directing skills.
< em>Vibe is extra special for Kemmu since it also makes an appearance in the film by his mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, Preity Zinta, and Sparsh Srivastava.
Fun fact: Kemmu's look in Vibe accidentally resembles Saif Ali Khan from Kaalakaandi, and the lead character is named Kareena, both pure coincidences according to him!