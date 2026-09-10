Kemmu says 'Vibe' and 'Daayra' can coexist on September 18

Kunal Kemmu's film Vibe and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Daayra are both dropping on September 18, 2026, but he says there's no family drama here.

According to Kemmu, the movies are totally different genres and audiences, so there's plenty of room for both.

As he put it, "I don't think it's dividing the audience. More importantly, I think that today we at least have enough screens for both... So I feel, rest assured, that both the films have a space in today's market," spoken by Kunal Kemmu.